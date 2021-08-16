Jefferies Financial Group Raises Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $30.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

