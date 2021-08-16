iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $187.29. 1,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,553. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $188.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.98.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

