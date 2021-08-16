iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $446.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

