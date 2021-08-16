iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.35.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.