iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. 594,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,601,199. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.