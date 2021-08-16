iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $75,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,601,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

