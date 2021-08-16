iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

