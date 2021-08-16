iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,867 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 6.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,246 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

