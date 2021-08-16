Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,477. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.09.

