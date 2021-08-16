Ironwood Financial llc Has $9.22 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,041. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40.

