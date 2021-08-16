Ironwood Financial llc Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 100,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

