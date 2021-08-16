Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 72,402 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,660. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $91.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48.

