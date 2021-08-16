Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 101.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.15. 137,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717,111. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

