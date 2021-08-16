Investors Research Corp Buys 4,267 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,420 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 16.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,785. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

