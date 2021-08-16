Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,198 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 80,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,200. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

