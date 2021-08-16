Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.72. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,801. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23.

