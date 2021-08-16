Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 332,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $236.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

