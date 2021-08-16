Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

