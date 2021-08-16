Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.06. 55,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

