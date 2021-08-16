Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.08. The company had a trading volume of 735,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,979,465. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.