Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBWD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. 3,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

