Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 80.6% in July

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the July 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PID traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.05. 737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.