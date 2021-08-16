Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Sells C$5,012,560.00 in Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,016,874.88.

ITP stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$31.01. 54,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.21. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

