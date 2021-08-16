Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Sells C$5,012,560.00 in Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,016,874.88.

ITP stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$31.01. 54,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.21. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

