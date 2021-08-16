Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.73. 110,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

