Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 7,425 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $107.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,466. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $107.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

