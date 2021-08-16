Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,089 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 167,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.77. 397,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80.

