Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of SONO traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 567,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.