Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 11,483 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

VMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,629. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

