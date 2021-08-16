Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. 397,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,619,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.