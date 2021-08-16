Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

INSE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. 5,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,939. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $274.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 995,553 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $11,475,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

