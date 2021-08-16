Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.15

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 9017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,821,000 after acquiring an additional 643,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

