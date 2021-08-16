Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 15,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $551,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insignia Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $7.50. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.32.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

