Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWST traded down $4.87 on Monday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 484,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

