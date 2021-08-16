Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TWST traded down $4.87 on Monday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 484,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
