Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin M. Murai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25.

NYSE:SNX opened at $124.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

