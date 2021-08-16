Insider Selling: Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Francisco Trust Under Agreemen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyadic International alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 150,000 shares of Dyadic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $770,983.56, for a total transaction of $115,647,534,000.00.

Dyadic International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. 126,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dyadic International by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.