Insider Selling: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Insider Sells 1,197 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $18,828.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DSP Group alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Tali Chen sold 469 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $7,475.86.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $15.90. 127,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 316,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.