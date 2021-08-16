Insider Selling: Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATO stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,572,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

