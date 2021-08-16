Insider Buying: Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Purchases $653,749.08 in Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SRGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

