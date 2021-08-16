Insider Buying: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IMVT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 937,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,119. The company has a market cap of $862.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Immunovant by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

