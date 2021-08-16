InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0121 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $309,535.69 and $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 87.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.97 or 0.00446040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $719.81 or 0.01551234 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,658,170 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

