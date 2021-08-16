Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 56.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of BMAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.88. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.