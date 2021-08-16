INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 18,152 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $68.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $526.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

