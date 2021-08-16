Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMPL. Wedbush began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

IMPL opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth about $998,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.