Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.89

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.45.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

