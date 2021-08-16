ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Up 110.0% in July

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IMUC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.52. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

