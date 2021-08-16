IFS Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after buying an additional 276,682 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. 2,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

