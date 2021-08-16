IFP Advisors Inc Has $331,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $21,256,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

