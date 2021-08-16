IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $15,097,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 67.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $49,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $13.52 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

