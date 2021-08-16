IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 179.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 176,120 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 110,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.