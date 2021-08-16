Ieq Capital LLC Has $42.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $42,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 12,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

